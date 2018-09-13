Governor maintains power to cut budgets

JACKSON ( WCBI) – Mississippi’s governor can continue to order agency cuts in order to balance a budget. The Mississippi Supreme Court Thursday upheld a 2017 ruling upholding cuts made by Governor Phil Bryant in 2016 and 2017. State House member Bryant Clark and Senator John Horhn challenged those cuts in court claiming Bryant violated the separation of power between executive and legislative branches. A judge sided with Bryant and dismissed that court challenge. Clark and Horhn appealed the ruling to the Mississippi Supreme Court which said the state constitution clearly gives the Governor’s office the power to make cuts in order to meet the mandate that the state’s budget must end each year balanced.

Read decision below

CLARK V BRYANT