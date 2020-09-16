Governor Reeves addresses the Hurricane Sally damage

JACKSON, MISS. (WCBI) – Hurricane Sally shifted east and avoided a direct hit on Mississippi, but state leaders say we may not be out of the woods just yet.

Sally made landfall near the Alabama/ Florida line causing significant damage in those areas.

- Advertisement -

Here in Mississippi, we suffered more than 10 thousand power outtages across the state and saw flooding in Jackson County.

Right now, there are 7 different storm systems in the Atlantic ocean, and both Governor Reeves and MEMA Director Greg Michel say they’re concerned about a few of them.

“The fact is that we were very fortunate, but we also know that there are significantly additional storms. One of which is out in the gulf near the Bay of Campeche, it’s in vest90L, that we want to monitor very, very closely over the next 24 to 48 hours.”

“But that storm down in the Bay of Campeche, we had thought that it was going to fizzle out and not do a whole lot, but it has regained strength, the current track does have it moving in northerly direction, although it does not currently pose a direct threat, I am concerned about it.”

Director Michel says we’re just a little over half way through hurricane season.