Governor Reeves adds 7 additional counties to the mask mandate order

JACKSON, MISS. (WCBI) – Seven additional counties in Mississippi are now under a mask mandate.

The counties added today are not in the WCBI viewing area.

- Advertisement -

Lee, Chickasaw, and Itawamba do remain under the previous mandate.

Governor Tate Reeves says he does not anticipate issuing a state-wide order on election day.

However, he encouraged people to wear a mask and vote.

The other big topic at today’s press conference was Halloween masks.

State health leaders say every Halloween costume should include a cloth mask.

We understand it’s been a long hard pandemic and if kids need a little bit of a break, there are safer ways to do it,” said Dr. Thomas Dobbs, State Health Officer. “There’s not 100% safe anything really if you’re out in public these days. But it’s the simple stuff… maintaining distance from one another, wearing a mask when you’re out trick or treating, there’s recommendations about having to-go bags people can pick-up so you’re not interacting with somebody, frequent hand washing, that sort of thing.”

16 of Mississippi’s 82 counties are under a mask mandate.