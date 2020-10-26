Governor Reeves adds 7 additional counties to the mask mandate order

JACKSON, MISS. (WCBI) – Seven additional counties in Mississippi are now under a mask mandate.
The counties added today are not in the WCBI viewing area.
Lee, Chickasaw, and Itawamba do remain under the previous mandate.
Governor Tate Reeves says he does not anticipate issuing a state-wide order on election day.
However, he encouraged people to wear a mask and vote.
The other big topic at today’s press conference was Halloween masks.
State health leaders say every Halloween costume should include a cloth mask.
We understand it’s been a long hard pandemic and if kids need a little bit of a break, there are safer ways to do it,” said Dr. Thomas Dobbs, State Health Officer. “There’s not 100% safe anything really if you’re out in public these days. But it’s the simple stuff… maintaining distance from one another, wearing a mask when you’re out trick or treating, there’s recommendations about having to-go bags people can pick-up so you’re not interacting with somebody, frequent hand washing, that sort of thing.”
16 of Mississippi’s 82 counties are under a mask mandate.