JACKSON, MISS. (WCBI) – Governor Tate Reeves adds several north Mississippi counties to a growing mask mandate.

Itawamba, Montgomery, Pontotoc, and Winston are now part of growing lists.

Lee and Yalobusha Counties are under the same order until December 11th.

Last week, Mississippi saw at least three days where more than one thousand new cases were reported.

Reeves uses certain criteria, such as how many cases over a period of time per one thousand people.