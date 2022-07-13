Governor Reeves and First Lady announce Christmas at the Mansion theme

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – They say it’s never too early to start buying for Christmas.

But the state’s first family is taking it a step further.

Wednesday Governor Tate Reeves and First Lady Elee Reeves reveal the theme for this year’s “Christmas at the Mansion.”

It will be called “Mississippi Hometown Christmas.” The goal is to reflect the beauty towns and people bring to the state.

The Governor and First Lady are also calling on artists, towns, and cities around the state to create and donate ornaments that highlight the distinctive history, culture or story of their area.