Governor Reeves’ budget plan request: To end personal income tax

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – The request to phase out Mississippi’s personal income tax is picking up steam once again by Governor Tate Reeves, according to a report by the Associated Press.

The state is already set to reduce its income tax with credit to a law signed in 2022 by the governor.

In Reeves’ new budget proposal for the 2025 fiscal year, he is seeking to eliminate the tax completely by 2029.

He is also asking lawmakers to spend more money on economic development development, highways, and the judiciary.

The House and Senate have a deadline in early May to decide on spending for education, health care, prisons, and other state government services.

