Governor Reeves expects more restrictions as COVID-19 cases rise

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI)- Governor Tate Reeves says to expect to see more restrictions in the future as the coronavirus continues to spike in Mississippi.

674 new COVID-19 cases were reported by the Mississippi State Department of Health along with 30 deaths Wednesday.

The Governor and State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs strongly encourage Mississippians to mask up if they’re out in public and can’t social distance.

Governor Reeves says the state’s health care system is being stretched and that Mississippians need to take the virus more seriously.

Governor Reeves says one way to help combat the spread could be issuing mask mandates on a county by county basis. The governor also put into perspective the risk factors that come into play by not following protective guidelines put in place.

“What I’m asking my fellow Mississippians to think about today, is if I don’t adhere to the guidelines, and I contract the virus, well maybe it won’t be that bad on me, that may be true, but if you spread it to two or three people who take up two or three ICU beds and then your daughter or your granddaughter is in an automobile accident or four-wheeler accident, then you’re putting those individuals at risk as well,” exclaimed Governor Reeves.

The rise of cases is sparking an increased demand in COVID-19 testing.

The governor didn’t specify when stricter guidelines could come but added that nothing was off the table.