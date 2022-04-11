Governor Reeves extends work program for former inmates

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – Governor Reeves expands a program that allows inmates to get back to work when they’re out of jail.

Created in 2021 in Rankin County, the program allows non-violent offenders serving the final year of their sentence to take on jobs.

Governor Reeves’ signature on House Bill 586 expands that program into our viewing area, Lee County, and Harrison County as well.

The ruling allows up to 25 people at a time to take on work outside of their prison facilities to help the reintegration process after their sentence.

Inmates participating will have access to a bank account that will be available to them after his or her release from prison.