Governor signs bills giving Capitol Police more jurisdiction in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – It has been hotly debated.

But, now, the Governor’s signature is on new laws that give the Capitol Police more jurisdiction in the capital city.

Governor Tate Reeves signed four bills Friday that he said strengthen public safety in Jackson.

With these new laws, there is extra money to hire and support 150 police officers on the Capitol Police staff.

The Capitol Complex Improvement District has expanded to include much of downtown Jackson and shopping areas along Interstate 55 in north Jackson.

And Capitol Police will now be the primary law enforcers in this district and what is called the concurrent jurisdiction.

There is money for two additional assistant district attorneys and a criminal investigator in Hinds County. There is also money to hire three more public defenders.

A sticking point during the legislative session was the creation of an inferior municipal court charged with hearing cases from the Capitol Complex Improvement District. The Governor signed that into law on Friday.

The amount of time a person must spend in prison if he or she runs from law enforcement was also increased, along with longer sentences for carjacking.

These laws go into effect on July 1.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter