Governor Tate Reeves announces Amazon plans to invest $3 billion in Vicksburg

Largest private-sector investment in Warren County history will bring at least 200 new jobs and expand education and training programs

Jackson, Miss. (November 20, 2025) – According to a Press Release, Governor Tate Reeves today announced that Amazon is planning to invest $3 billion in Warren County to build a new data center campus. This investment is expected to create at least 200 high-paying full-time jobs and support more than 300 additional positions in the region.

This investment builds upon Amazon’s previous commitment to Mississippi. In January 2024, Amazon announced plans to invest at least $10 billion and create 1,000 direct jobs to establish data center campuses in Madison County. Since then, the company has created thousands of indirect jobs through data center construction, the supply chain, and related services.

Amazon Web Services (AWS) is the world’s most comprehensive and widely adopted cloud, enabling a new era of generative AI through strategic investments in advanced infrastructure, machine learning services, and agentic AI applications. Today’s announcement in Warren County, alongside previous commitments made across the U.S. in recent months, further strengthens investments in generative AI and high-tech cloud infrastructure. These efforts reflect Amazon’s ongoing commitment to supporting U.S. leadership in AI and helping customers across all industries harness AI-driven solutions to transform operations and accelerate innovation. Millions of customers, including the fastest-growing startups, largest enterprises, and leading government agencies, rely on AWS to advance their AI journey, lower costs, increase agility, and drive innovation. These strategic investments in advanced computing infrastructure and specialized AI hardware are building the technology backbone for the next generation of generative and agentic AI and helping to secure America’s position at the forefront of global innovation.

Previous Mississippi Major Economic Impact Authority legislation approved for Amazon’s Madison County data center complexes will be made available for the Vicksburg project. Warren County also is contributing to the project. Additionally, Entergy Mississippi’s commitment to meeting long-term power requirements was a key factor in the company’s decision to expand into Vicksburg.

Construction of the Vicksburg data center complex is expected to begin in 2026.

QUOTES

“Mississippi has built an economy that attracts world-class investment,” said Governor Tate Reeves. “This $3 billion investment by Amazon is the largest in Warren County’s history and another massive win for our state. Amazon’s commitment will create hundreds of direct jobs and supply chain positions and further cement Mississippi as a leader in American innovation. The future of technology is being built right here in the heart of the ‘Digital Delta.’” – Gov. Tate Reeves

“Amazon’s $3 billion expansion into Vicksburg proves once again that Mississippi delivers what tech leaders need — reliable energy, top-tier talent and speed to market. We get companies like Amazon up and running fast so they can quickly turn investments into results. That means some of the world’s most sought-after jobs are being created right here at home while strengthening our tax base. And with Vicksburg’s strong infrastructure and supportive leadership, Amazon has found the perfect fit for Mississippi to lead the next wave of tech-driven development.” – Mississippi Development Authority Executive Director Bill Cork

“Amazon’s $3 billion investment in Warren County will create lasting opportunity for Mississippi families and communities, building on our more-than-a-decade-long partnership with the Magnolia State. We’re investing in the people and communities that make Mississippi strong, from training more than 6,500 Mississippians through our workforce development programs to our new Warren County Community Fund, which will address community needs like STEM education. This is what responsible growth looks like — bringing cutting-edge technology infrastructure to America while ensuring local communities benefit directly from that investment.” – Amazon Chief Global Affairs and Legal Officer David Zapolsky

“There’s no question that technology has a home in Warren County. The decision by Amazon to build here was met with a number of challenges that the economic development team had to confront, but with perseverance and the full support of state, county and city leaders, all those hurdles were overcome. The result will be a major boost to our local tax base, securing revenues for services that continue to make Warren County such an ideal place to live and do business. – Warren County Board of Supervisors President, Kelle Barfield

“Amazon’s decision to locate in Warren County marks a defining moment for our community. Representing the largest single investment in Vicksburg’s history, this project will bring enduring and transformational benefits to our small businesses, create exciting career opportunities for our residents and provide long-term revenues for our local governments. We are proud to welcome Amazon as a pivotal partner in our growing technology sector and look forward to building a strong, lasting partnership that drives growth and innovation in our community. – Vicksburg Warren Economic Development Partnership, President & CEO, Pablo Diaz

“This exciting announcement by Amazon is about much more than economic growth—it’s about opportunity for our people. From our schools to our small businesses, every part of our community stands to benefit. This investment helps ensure that the next generation of Vicksburg residents can build their futures right here at home, in a city that continues to grow, innovate and believe in itself.” – Willis Thompson, Mayor, City of Vicksburg

“Vicksburg is one of the four original cities we began serving in 1923, and we’re excited to see these additional investments in Warren County. We are proud to have worked with state, city and county leaders to recruit Amazon, which will bring significant benefits to the area. Large industrial customers like Amazon afford us the ability to provide more and better power at a lower cost for all customers.” – Haley Fisackerly, President and CEO, Entergy Mississippi

“Amazon’s continued investment in Mississippi reflects a strong and growing partnership built on innovation, workforce development and shared vision. AccelerateMS is proud to expand our existing work and partnerships that have allowed us to move quickly to support AWS’s and its suppliers’ ongoing commitment to Mississippi. The groundwork that has already been established has positioned our state to meet the workforce demands of today’s most advanced industries.” – AccelerateMS Executive Director Courtney Taylor

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.