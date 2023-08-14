Governor Tate Reeves appoints new DA in 5th Circuit Court District

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – Governor Tate Reeves appointed a new District Attorney in the 5th Circuit Court District.

Adam Hopper has served as an assistant district attorney in the same office since 2006. Now, he will lead it.

Hopper will begin his new role on August 15.

He is serving out the remainder of Doug Evans’ term.

The Grenada man recently won the Republican primary for the office. He faces no opposition in the November general election.

The 5th Circuit covers Attala, Carroll, Choctaw, Grenada, Montgomery, Webster, and Winston Counties.

