Governor Tate Reeves makes campaign stop in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Governor Tate Reeves was on the campaign trail and made a stop in Columbus.

The Lowndes County Republican Women hosted the governor for a stump speech.

He touted his record on economic development, education improvements, and helping the state recover from natural disasters.

The first-term Republican faces off with Northern District Public Service Commissioner Brandon Presley in the November General Election.

Reeves believes the two will debate, at some point in the campaign.

One hot topic of the race is failing hospitals in the state. Presley wants to expand Medicaid for working Mississippians.

Reeves believed it was a bad idea.

“If we added 300,000 people to the welfare roles in our state approximately one-third of those, in my opinion, would come from individuals who currently have private insurance; and in fact, in those individuals that currently have private insurance would be moved to the Medicaid roles the reimbursement rates for providers would actually be less than what they currently are and so i do not see it as the financial panacea that some individuals do,” said Reeves.

The general election is on November 7.

