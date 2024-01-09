Governor Tate Reeves sworn in for 2nd term in office

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – Governor Tate Reeves is sworn into office for another four years.

The inauguration was on January 9 on the state Capitol steps in Jackson.

Reeves thanked the crowd and voters for another four years in office.

He talked about “Mississippi Forever.”

It’s a movement of pride in the state meant to keep people from leaving, attract others to live here, and make Mississippi a better place to live.

“I want to build a state where my daughter and all of our sons and daughters can proudly stay and raise their families. I want every kid from the delta to the coast from Tishomingo to Tallahatchie to grow up with the idea that they’ll be in Mississippi forever,” said Reeves.

Reeves said the goal should not be for Mississippi to get just get better, but to strive to be the best in things that matter.

