Gradual warm up

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – A mix of sun and clouds will continue through the weekend and temperatures will be on a gradual climb.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Clouds are rolling in from the West. A High pressure system is staying to our North. Temperatures tonight will be cold, falling into the low to middle 20s. Luckily, wind speeds are much calmer overnight. That will help keep wind chill temperatures closer to actual temps.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy sky throughout the morning. By the afternoon, the High pressure will sink South and will help to clear out some of the cloud coverage. High temperatures will try to make their way into the lower 50s, though it may be a slight struggle. Lows will drop into the middle 20s.

SUNDAY: Slightly warmer! High temperatures will be in the middle 50s, around 54. Most of the corner will be fairly clear, some of our southern counties will see a few extra clouds and possibly a rogue shower due to a system to our South. Low temperatures will be closer to the freezing threshold.

NEXT WEEK: Above average temperatures are expected, 60s and 70s! Wednesday is looking to be the warmest day next week, closer to middle 70s! Wednesday may also be the day to bring in a few scattered showers, with the approach of our next front. There will be a continued mix of sun and clouds the rest of the week though. Lows will be cool, in the low to middle 40s.