Gradual warming and bringing back the sun

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Early week rain showers cleared out Tuesday morning and conditions the rest of the week will be much nicer. Looking for sun and gradually climbing temperatures into Easter weekend.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Clear sky and cool air. Temperatures tonight fall to a range in the upper 30s to the lower 40s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly clear to partly cloudy sky for the middle of the week. Staying dry, no chance for rain! High temperatures in the middle 60s. Overnight low temperatures fall into the lower 40s.

END OF WEEK: Continuing the temperature climb. High temps will continue through the upper 60s and into the lower 70s. Staying dry and mostly clear for the end of the week too! Friday morning will be chilly, with temperatures falling into the upper 30s. A little more tolerable Saturday morning, in the upper 40s.