Grant makes EMCC Golden Triangle’s campus more accessible

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss., (WCBI) – The East Mississippi Community College Golden Triangle Campus in Mayhew held a ribbon-cutting for improvements to make the campus more accessible.

A Mississippi Department of Transportation grant will help students better navigate the Golden Triangle Campus of East Mississippi Community College.

On Friday, state, county, and school officials came together for a ribbon-cutting for the improvements.

They include American Disabilities Act-compliant sidewalks, the removal of a road between the Douglas Building and the Math and Science building, and the addition of shade awnings and benches. Sidewalks by the lake were also widened.

EMCC President Dr. Scott Alsobrooks says the goal is to improve safety and accessibility for students, especially those with disabilities, on campus.

“We want all of our students to have an ease of transportation and walking, pedestrian walking, safely around our campus and if you look at these beautiful sidewalk, these are projects that are very costly and without the support of Commissioner Caldwell, the Lowndes County Board of Supervisors and all of our Supervisors throughout our district, we could not do these projects,” Alsobrooks said.

Trip Hairston, president of the Lowndes County Board of Supervisors, says the renovations were made possible by the TAP grant through the Department of Transportation.

“It is a grant that’s set aside by the Department of Transportation, and those grants provide improvements that you see here. You see a lot of additional shade structures; you saw the walking track goes around the lake. All of the common areas that are in here that you see here, that is, put new concrete down, new walkways, and beautified the area, that grant is provided by the Department of Transportation,” Hairston said.

Both say work now will pay off in the future.

“It’s an investment and reinvestment into this community and into this campus and that match money is a portion of this investment that we see here,” Hairston said.

“To build a safe environment for students to come to school. We understand the importance of how we need workforce here in the Golden Triangle and all over the State of Mississippi,” Alsobrooks said.

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