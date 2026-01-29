Grant will help low income homeowners get needed repairs on their biggest investment

“This is one of the good parts of the job, getting to see impact in action,” Shirley said.

Shirley is with Navigate Affordable Housing Partners, and he brought a $100,000 check for the North Mississippi Housing Development Corporation, an arm of the Okolona Housing Authority.

The grant will help kickstart the critical repair program.

“Windows, roofs, something that helps keep your house stable, flooring, windows, roofs, doors,” said Clarisse Adams, executive director of the N MS Housing Development Corporation.

The grants are only available to owner-occupied homeowners who meet income eligibility requirements and who need critical home repairs.

Board members say helping those on fixed incomes take care of their biggest investment benefits the entire community.

“This opens other opportunities for grants through USDA, also other ways for residents who can’t afford house repairs to have some assistance,” said Adams.

“This helps the elderly, because most of the time those are the ones in that income bracket, and to bring houses back to standard elevates everything in the city. Once property improves, values go up,” said Board Member Sherry Graham Jones.

“We hope, given these funds, people will have energy for other things, so they will be community building and seeing about education and whatever other creative things they want to do and be part of,” said Board Member Jean Meyer.

The application process is open, contractors could be working as early as February or March and the city has donated three lots for affordable housing.

For information on how to apply, call the Okolona Housing Authority at (662)447-5473.

For more information, please visit navigatehousing.com.