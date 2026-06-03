Lafayette Man given $1 million bond for multiple Child Sex Crimes

A Lafayette Man is given a $1 million bond for multiple Child Sex Crimes.

31-year-old Jarvis Petty was arrested and charged with two counts of sexual battery of a child, Production of Child Pornography, Possession of Child Pornography, Grooming, Molesting-Touching of a Child for Lustful Purposes, Enticement of a Child to Produce a Visual Depiction of Sexual Conduct, and Enticement of a Child to Meet for Sexual Purposes.

According to the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office, on Sunday, May 31, the department received a report regarding a child reporting to an adult of being sexually assaulted.

The Lafayette County Criminal Investigation unit began investigating.

A search warrant from law enforcement led to the discovery of evidence related to the allegations, and a warrant was issued for Petty’s arrest on Monday.

He was arrested later that evening.

On Tuesday, Petty was given a $1 million bond in Lafayette County Justice Court.

He will remain at the Lafayette County sheriff’s Office pending the outcome of the bond hearing in Circuit Court.

This is an ongoing investigation.

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