Great Pool Weekend Ahead!

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Looking for things to do this weekend? It’ll be a great couple of days to get out by the pool if you can!

TODAY – Today is going to be beautiful outside! Lots of sunshine will be keepings temperatures warm in the low 80s.

TOMORROW – Wednesday will be pretty rinse and repeat of today except with a bit more cloud cover from a passing cold front. This front is a dry front so not much rain will come from it, just a slight cool down in temps Thursday.

THIS WEEKEND – Temperatures will warm into the mid to upper 80’s this weekend with partly cloudy conditions. Sunday does have a chance for isolated rain, but the majority of people will stay dry all day. With sunshine peeking through, the UV index should be very high if you’re looking for a tan by the pool.