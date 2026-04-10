Great Weekend for Baseball and Festivals

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – There’s lots of outdoor activities happening this weekend and the weather couldn’t be more perfect!

TODAY – Today kicks off the weekend with temps climbing into the low 80s this afternoon. No rain insight, just some passing clouds and a small breeze.

TOMORROW – Afternoon highs will warm even more tomorrow, temps getting up to the mid-80s. With baseball and festivals happening outside throughout the day Saturday, you don’t want to forget sunscreen!

SUNDAY – Sunday won’t be much different, warm and dry. We’ll stay in the mid-80s with no rain in the forecast.