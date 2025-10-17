Grenada is getting grant money to improve the water

GRENADA, Miss. (WCBI) “We need some help with our water system here. We have been having disruptions,” said Charles Latham, Grenada Mayor. “We have contractors coming in to install lines like telecommunication-type lines, and we have difficulties identifying where our water lines are. ”

Contaminated water has been an ongoing problem for Grenada residents, but grant money will soon change that.

The Delta Regional Authority is awarding $150,000 to Grenada to modernize the city’s water infrastructure.

That includes improving infrastructure management, reducing service disruptions, and laying the groundwork for future economic growth.

“Consequently, we have a lot of water lines that are popped accidentally,” said Latham. “With the mapping system, we are going to be better able to identify where our lines are and reduce the disruptions.”

Grenada Mayor Charles Latham knows clean water is essential for everyone to survive, which is why he said a new and improved water system will mean a lot to the residents.

“Perception is a reality,” said Latham. “When people look at the water and see that the water is not clear, then they do not have the confidence that they should have in the water.”

Latham also tells WCBI, there have been complaints from residents having brown water, which is one of the reasons why the city applied for the grant.

Latham said, this is all to improve quality of life for residents, and to show that the city cares.

“I have to drink the water myself because I live here to, and I do not want my water to be contaminated.” said Latham. “This just says that the city is concerned about what are the citizens saying, they say something and we listen, and we are trying to do something about it.”

The time frame for completion of the new water system has not been set.

Mayor Latham also told WCBI, the city will continue to work to address the problems of the citizens.

