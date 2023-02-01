GSDP gives awards for outstanding people, groups of Starkville community

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Congratulations to all of the people who work to make Starkville a great community.

The Greater Starkville Development Partnership gave out awards to people and groups who have put in the extra effort.

Pi Kappa Alpha Fraternity took home the Starkville Main Street Association Partner of the Year.

And former Mississippi State football great and current Tennessee Titan Jeffrey Simmons was named the Crystal Pineapple Tourism Award Winner.

GARAN Manufacturing was named Oktibbeha County Economic Development Authority Industry of the Year.

Chick-fil-A Starkville won the R. Clay Simmons Exemplary Enterprise Award for Business of the Year.

And, radio host Bill Thurlow was named Ambassador of the Year.

The T.E. Veitch Community Service Award Recipient went to business owner Robin Fant.

The annual dinner took place at the Mill in Starkville.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter