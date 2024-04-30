GT Development LINK CEO recaps area successes

MACON, Miss. (WCBI) – The saying goes “A rising tide lifts all boats”, and the rising tide of development in Lowndes, Clay, and Oktibbeha counties is lifting prospects and wages in neighboring counties.

That was part of the message Golden Triangle Development LINK CEO shared with business and community leaders in Noxubee County.

Higgins recapped the successes of the area’s four industrial megasites and the businesses that now call them home.

He also discussed the ongoing construction of Aluminum Dynamics and LINK’s marketing efforts for a fifth megasite.

Those successes are far-reaching, with companies like Steel Dynamics, Paccar, and Airbus employing people from 37 counties in two states, and providing healthy paychecks as well.

“And when we say ‘decent’, I mean, you know when you start talking about average income’s, y’know damn near $40,000, and the steel mill pays 120, and the engine plant pays 70 or 80, and the helicopter plant pays 60 or 70; I mean, you’re talking about more than the average. And, if you take a couple, both of ’em working with these types of jobs, they do a 20, 30, 40-year career of that; they ought to have their house paid for, their kids sent to school, and be ready to retire and live a real good life,” said Higgins.

Higgins estimates that once Aluminum Dynamics is fully operational, the combined employment of manufacturers in the industrial parks will be between 5,000 and 6,000 workers.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X