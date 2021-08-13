GTECH is officially under the control of EMCC

GOLDEN TRIANGLE, Miss. (WCBI) – The Golden Triangle Early College High School is officially under the control of East Mississippi Community College.

Classes started earlier this week.

Students from five school districts attend the school on the Mayhew campus.

Columbus Municipal, Lowndes County, and Starkville-Oktibbeha school districts opted out of the partnership last year.

However, kids from those districts can still attend GTECH.

Noxubee County and West Point Consolidated school districts remain in agreement with EMCC.

GTECH employees now work for EMCC.

There is no freshman class this year at GTECH but there are 30 new students in different grade levels.

Noxubee County is expected to send freshman students next year.

The school’s graduation is about 95 percent.