GTR Airport sets passenger record in October

GOLDEN TRIANGLE, Miss. (WCBI) – The Golden Triangle Regional Airport has set a new record for the number of passengers traveling from the airport.

The record was set for the month of October with more than 5,000 passengers boarding flights at the airport. That passed last year’s total by 25%.

- Advertisement -

The airport’s executive director, Mike Hainsey, said the growth came from an extra flight being added by Delta and marketing used to advertise the additional flight.

The additional flight began in June.

GTR has four roundtrip flights daily through Delta.