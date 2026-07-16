GTR United Way recently launches one-call phone service to put people in touch with resources

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Through its member agencies, the United Way of the Golden Triangle Region helps thousands across its seven-county footprint.

The organization supports initiatives largely focused on education, health, and promoting financial stability.

It has recently launched 211 Mississippi, a one-call phone service to put people in touch with the resources they need.

But those initiatives don’t go far without funding.

The United Way of the Golden Triangle Region’s fundraising goal is $1 million, and the Executive Director, Renee Sanders, is getting the word out, but she says the best way to encourage support is for people to see up close what the United Way is all about.

“So, I want people to become connected to United Way, and the only way you can do that is to come, learn, find out what we’re doing, and how you can support United Way in your community. Remember, I’m 7 counties deep, and every county doesn’t look identical, or the same, and I don’t know all of the counties, but I’m ready to learn and see how together we can partner and raise more money and do more good in the community,” said Executive Director Renee Sanders.

The United Way will soon be launching its major annual fundraiser, 50K Your Way. Be on the lookout for how you can buy your tickets.

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