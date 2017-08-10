Guilty Plea In Oxford Sex Trafficking Case

DOJ RELEASE

OXFORD, Miss. – Acting United States Attorney Robert H. Norman and Christopher Freeze,

Special Agent in Charge at the Federal Bureau of Investigation announced today that Ricky

Robertson a.k.a. “Slick Rick” and Ladarius Jackson, a.k.a. “Dee Don” entered pleas of guilty

today on sex trafficking charges before Chief U.S. District Judge Sharion Aycock in Aberdeen,

Mississippi. Robertson entered a guilty plea on Count One of the Indictment – Sex Trafficking

Conspiracy – in violation of Title 18 United States Code Section 1594(c) and faces a maximum

of life in prison, up to a $250,000 fine, and not more than five (5) years supervised release. The

prosecution agreed to recommend that the sentence not exceed twenty (20) years in prison,

subject to acceptance by the Court. Jackson entered a guilty plea to Count Three of the

Indictment – Travelling in Interstate Commerce to Engage in Prostitution – in violation of Title

18, United States Code Section 2421. Jackson faces a maximum of ten (10) years in prison, up

to a $250,000 fine and up to three (3) years supervised release. Both Robertson and Jackson

admitted to transporting prostitutes from Memphis, Tennessee to Oxford, Mississippi in order to

engage in commercial sex acts. Robertson admitted to trafficking the prostitutes through fraud

and coercion by controlling the money they earned from commercial sex.

Robertson and Jackson are currently scheduled to be sentenced on December 6, 2017 in U.S.

District Court in Aberdeen, Mississippi.

“Human trafficking is modern day slavery, and will not be tolerated in Mississippi,” said

Christopher Freeze, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI in Mississippi. “Human trafficking is

believed to be the third largest criminal activity in the world. We will continually seek out those

who traffic women, children and the underprivileged for illicit gain. We appreciate the strong

partnerships with local and state law enforcement that make cases like this successful.”

“As with any major case that comes through our area we are always grateful for the partnerships

we have with the Lafayette County Sherriff’s Office, our U.S. Attorney and the FBI. Most

importantly I am proud that we were all able to work together to solve this case. Human

trafficking is a serious problem and we want to make sure would-be criminals know we will not

tolerate it in our area.” – Joey East, Chief of Police.

This matter is being prosecuted by the United States Attorney’s Office for the Northern District

of Mississippi and investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Oxford Police

Department and the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department.