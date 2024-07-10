Gulf Coast woman wins pontoon boat in Mississippi lottery

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A Gulf Coast woman came to Columbus to claim her lottery prize.

Erika Dawson won a 20-foot Sun Tracker pontoon boat from Performance Marine.

She picked up the keys Tuesday afternoon.

During the Mississippi Lottery “Summer of Fun” games the Gulfport woman also won $10,000, and a 65-quart RTIC cooler.

The final drawing will be on August 27 featuring a 2024 Nissan Titan Pro truck.

Of course, you can see all of the winning lottery numbers on WCBI just before the 10 o’clock news.

