Gumtree Art, Wine Festival kicks off in downtown Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – It is Mother’s Day weekend and that means it is time for the annual Gumtree Art and Wine Festival.

If you’re looking for a last-minute gift for mom, there are more than 90 vendors set up at the festival in downtown Tupelo. There is also live music and other attractions, including a Mother’s Day Brunch Sunday.

The Gumtree Art and Wine Festival brings in top artists from across the southeast and the nation and it has become one of the most popular art shows in the region.

“I just think it’s a wonderful tradition, it’s 51 years old, makes the town a lot cooler, more fun, it brings in that artist energy and vibe and it’s great to come and celebrate the arts, performing arts, creative arts, musical arts, creative writing for our youth,” said Kit Stafford, Director of Gumtree Art and Wine Festival.

“I’m from Tupelo so it’s easy here, but it’s also a time when I can see people I haven’t seen in a year, sometimes longer. It’s a time for me, since I’m a local, reconnecting with a lot of people I have known through the years,” said John Armistead, Artist.

Entry into the festival is free, but there are ticketed events. For more information, visit gumtreeartandwinefestival.com

