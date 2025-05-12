Gumtree Mother’s Day Brunch brings community together

The brunch raised money for the Gumtree Museum of Art through sponsorships and ticket sales while also celebrating moms.

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Celebrating Mother’s Day can become quite routine.

A card, breakfast in bed, the works.

But some Tupelo residents celebrated a little differently- with an artsy brunch supporting the community.

Molly Nolan, the executive director of the Gumtree Museum of Art, said it’s a perfect day to celebrate moms.

“Mother’s Day is a great day to celebrate mothers, and people who are like mothers in your life,” Nolan said.

The Gumtree Museum of Art hosted its fourth annual Gumtree Mother’s Day Brunch.

Even though she was working, Nolan said she was able to enjoy the festivities with her family.

“It was a really special time to be able to eat brunch with them,” Nolan said. “And then stay here and celebrate all the other mothers that are here.”

Scott Reed, the CEO of Hardy Reed Investment Firm, said the day is important to him and his daughters.

“It means a lot to my daughters, right? Because their mother’s wonderful,” Reed said. “And she makes me look good every day.”

The event raised money for the museum through sponsorships and ticket sales.

Reed said his company has been sponsoring Gumtree for decades.

“Giving back to the community is a very selfish act,” Reed said. “Because the better the community is, the better you are, the better your business is. And so, anytime that you can make this community stronger you should you should try to support it. Not a lot of towns our size that can say that they’ve got a museum of this quality,” Reed said. “And so you want to support those things that are good in the community, right?”

Nolan said serving the community is at the heart of what the museum does.

“Hosting an event like this is so important for our community because we want to honor mothers,” Nolan said. “And we also want to bring in people to see more art in the community.”

The art being displayed at the brunch is from this years student art and scholarship competition.

Gumtree Museum of Art will be starting its Summer Art Camps in June.

