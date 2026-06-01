2025 Mississippi 4-H President visits Starkville to discuss the changing face of the club

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – For many, the mention of 4-H conjures up images of livestock showing and gardening, but the youth organization is changing with the times.

Morgan White, the 2025 Mississippi 4-H President, was in Starkville today talking about the changing face of the club.

The traditional agricultural and homemaking activities are still available and popular, but there are also things like shooting sports, and later this month, there is an event where LEGOS projects will be judged.

There are also things like public speaking and leadership.

White says it’s a chance for young people to find their passion or maybe even a potential career path, and sometimes there are surprises along the way.

“For me, I’ve learned responsibility and, honestly, how to speak. If you had told me that I’d be president of Mississippi 4-H when I was younger, I probably would have told you you were crazy. Because I hated to speak. I have Dyslexia, so I struggle with speeches, and I was very shy as a kid,” said Morgan.

Of course, if the traditional 4-H activities still interest you, there will be a statewide livestock showing at this year’s State Fair in Jackson.

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