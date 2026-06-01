59 people arrested in large-scale illegal cockfighting operation in Chickasaw Co.

CHICKASAW COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – 59 people have been arrested in a large-scale illegal cockfighting operation that made a stop in Chickasaw County.

The Chickasaw County Sheriff’s Department, along with several other federal, state, and local agencies, seized 164 fighting roosters, narcotics, 13 trailers, multiple vehicles, and $84,000 in cash.

According to a press release from the sheriff’s department, a substantial amount of evidence associated with organized cockfighting activities was recovered including fighting implements, training devices, medications, performance-enhancing substances, scales, tethering equipment, and breeding records was also seized during the operation.

Spectators from Louisiana, Tennessee, Arkansas, and Alabama traveled to attend the illegal event under Mississippi Law.

The investigation is ongoing. Additional arrests and charges are expected.

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Anyone with information regarding illegal animal fighting activities is encouraged to contact the Chickasaw County Sheriff’s Department.

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