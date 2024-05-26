Gym for children with special needs opens in Tupelo

The gym was created with that goal in mind. To facilitate play for every child and provide sensory-safe activities for those with special needs.

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – We Rock the Spectrum is a gym built for children with special needs, and its newest location is in Tupelo.

“We wanted a place, a safe place where people could come and just feel safe to bring their kids to play and just let them be kids,” Daniel Rogers said.

Daniel and Rondy Rogers are the newest franchisees.

Their son Brantley was diagnosed with autism. Afterwards, they learned of We Rock the Spectrum and wanted to bring it to Tupelo.

“Our son was diagnosed with autism at age 8 and at that time I just started searching every outlet I could find. And we just started learning about autism and I actually discovered we rock the spectrum on TikTok and when I saw it I was just captivated like wow our area needs this and my son would love this,” Rondy Rogers said.

The gym offers equipment such as a zipline, rockwall, trampolines, and more.

There are a variety of classrooms and a calming room.

Every piece of equipment serves a purpose for different sensory needs.

Outside of these benefits, Daniel Rogers said they wanted a place for kids to get up and get moving.

“Kids nowadays don’t typically get outside as much and play as much. There is more technology and computer things; and so, this gets them out and gets them moving. They’re having fun. They don’t realize it but it helps them with their balance and their exercise and their physical fitness and all those things as well,” Daniel Rogers said.

And the gym has Brantley’s stamp of approval.

“I love it! It’s so fun because it’s got like tons of stuff you can do and play,” Brantley said.

We Rock the Spectrum will be open Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

