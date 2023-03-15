Habitat for Humanity is looking to turn your trash into treasure

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – With the official start of Spring just around the corner, a lot of people are feeling the urge to do some Spring cleaning.

Sometimes it can be difficult to figure out what to do with all that stuff that you’re clearing out.

A local nonprofit group will take those old items off your hands and give them a new life.

Habitat for Humanity’s mission is to build or improve a place people can call home. In Columbus, the Habitat ReSale Store uses its funds to support that mission.

Executive Director, Kathy Arinder said your trash is their treasure.

“When we don’t have the inventory we can’t sell the product and so if we are not selling the product we are not helping bring in the funds to help fund the mission,” said Arinder.

Arinder understands that sometimes it can be emotional to get rid of particular things, but she and her team are there to restore their value.

“We clean them up and put them up on the shelves and when you buy something like that it’s coming from love and going to a house that is going to be loved too and they are also keeping those things out of the landfill,” said Arinder.

Emily Godwin is the resale store manager.

She said when you are done cleaning out, and you have some items that you’re not using anymore, give her a call.

They’ll even come to pick it up for you, and the best part is that it’s free.

“Whatever they have to donate we go and get that so they don’t have to come here…sometimes with large furniture it won’t fit into the back end of a truck or they may not have a trailer but we go out in our box truck and get multiple things at once and bring them back here,” said Godwin.

From building materials to everyday appliances, Godwin sees a lot of things come in and out of the store.

She said even the smallest items are the most wanted.

“Pots and pans for cookware. Any kind of cookware does well. Everyone is always looking for it and everyone needs it because it is something people use. The more useful something is like cook wear and linens like that typically go faster because like I said everyone needs those things,” said Godwin.

If you’re stocking up instead of cleaning out, and you’re in the market for furniture or some of those household items, check out the bargains at the store.

It’s on Gardner Boulevard in Columbus and is open Thursday through Saturday.

If you need to have Habitat for Humanity pick up your belongings, be sure to call the store and set up an appointment.

If you’re looking to give a little time, they’re always looking for volunteers to come work.

