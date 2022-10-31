Halloween Powerball jackpot boasts billion dollar bounty

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – Tonight’s Halloween Powerball jackpot is spooky good.

The drawing is now $1 billion but after those scary taxes, it’ll be just over $497 million.

Still, it’s enough to buy all the candy your heart desires.

It’s the second-largest jackpot in Powerball’s history and the fifth-largest in US lottery history.

You can tune in tonight right before WCBI News at 10 to find out if you’re the luckiest trick-or-treater of them all.

