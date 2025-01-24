Hamilton community rallies behind family who lost home in fire

HAMILTON, Miss. (WCBI) – Earlier this month, a Monroe County family of 7 lost everything in a fire.

It’s a moment Monica Hall will never forget, as she woke up to flames spreading through her family’s home around 2:30 a.m.

“My husband was in the living room,” Hall said. “He was asleep on the recliner and he said the smoke alarm started going off. He hollered for us to get up. He was telling us to get out and call 911.”

Hall said it’s been hard not being able to go back to her home.

“I miss everything,” Hall said. “I miss even the pictures on the wall, you know. I just miss everything, all of our baby stuff, everything. I know it’s just stuff and all that can be replaced. I’m just grateful I got my kids and my husband.

Hall said that even though their day-to-day routine has been affected, the community has come through for them in ways she couldn’t imagine – setting up a GoFundMe for the family and donating clothes, shoes, furniture, or whatever they might need.

Local businesses in Hamilton have stepped up to help as well.

“They pulled me a new home together in days, like two days, a day, they had me into a home,” Hall said. “They have made this real easy for us, as best as they could. They have been amazing. I couldn’t be more blessed and pleased with the little community that we have right here. I never want to leave.”

Hall said she wants to advise everyone to get renter’s insurance. They never thought they would be in this situation, and now she says they will always have it.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

On Saturday, January 25, the Stand Firm Food trailer will be selling chicken plates to raise funds for the family. It will be to the left of the Dollar General in Hamilton from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

