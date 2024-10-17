Hamilton man arrested for shooting his friend on Highway 82

PICKENS COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Hamilton man was indicted for the first degree murder of his friend.

Gregory Daniel miller was accused of shooting and killing James Gabriel Tipton.

It happened on January 20, in a vehicle headed East on Highway 82 around midnight.

Sources told WCBI News that Miller was in the front seat of a pickup truck.

That’s when Miller allegedly turned around and shot Tipton, who was sitting in the back seat.

Investigators believe the driver pulled over and tried to save Tipton on the side of the road.

At some point, Miller drove away. He was eventually stopped in Pickens County, Alabama.

No trial date has been set.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X