Happy Fourth, happy forecast!

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Happy 4th of July! Great weather is in store for this holiday, and we are still in a nice, hot pattern for the next few days.

4TH: Beautiful. Downright beautiful. How many big days this year have been rainy? Finally we have a dry and sunny holiday. Highs in the low to mid 90s, so toasty, but not too humid. A few puffy clouds will develop, but they will clear up for the firework shows tonight as temps fall into the low 80s! Overnight conditions will be almost completely clear, apart from smoke, and lows will be in the low 70s.

WEEKEND: Sunny & hot is the theme! Spotty showers are unfortunately a possibility, but the odds you will find yourself under one is low. Even still, it would be brief, maybe 30 min of rain then drying out! Highs this weekend will soar into the mid 90s, and there will be humidity, but nothing too overbearing. Nights will be warm, with clear conditions and lows in the 70s.