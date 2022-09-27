Harvey’s in Tupelo hosts St. Jude Celebrity Wait Night

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Diners at one Tupelo restaurant had their meal served by a celebrity during a fundraiser for St. Jude Monday night.

Harvey’s in Tupelo hosted the St. Jude Celebrity Wait Night. Diners were served by local celebrities including Fire Chief Kelly Elliott, Police Chief John Quaka, Miss Pure International Junior Teen Hailee Alexis, Saltillo Mayor Copey Grantham, St. Jude Patient Lily Baker, Ellie Fowler, and WCBI’s Allie Martin.

The celebrities waited tables with the help of a professional waiter or waitress from Harvey’s.

All tips collected throughout the evening go to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

The well-known Tupelo restaurant has hosted St. Jude Celebrity Wait Night for years.

“St. Jude is such a great organization, they do so much, not only for their own kids, but families that bring the kids and we think it’s a great organization to support and we’re glad to be able to do this again,” said Pat Campeau, general manager at Harvey’s.

Harvey’s should have a total amount raised from the Celebrity Wait Night for St. Jude in a day or so. Many of those in the North Mississippi St. Jude Heroes Team will be taking part in the annual St. Jude Marathon weekend in December.

