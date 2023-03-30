Hatley High School seniors take part in ‘Decision Day’

Seniors unveil post graduation plans after months of working with the district's career coach

HATLEY, MISS. (WCBI) – It was a special day for seniors at Hatley High School, who have been preparing for life after graduation.

More than 40 Hatley High School seniors have a game plan for the next stage of life, whether it’s the workforce or college.

The ceremony is called “Decision Day” and follows months of working with the school’s career coach.

“Job shadowing, helps them make a decision whether they will enjoy that career because they can get in there, hands-on, and do the job, to some extent. We also do touring, tour colleges they may be interested in, they can meet with instructors, that thing, and partner with industries to tour so they can see some jobs available,” said Career Coach Amie Prewett.

Principal Kristy Keeton said it was important to recognize those seniors who have made decisions about their futures.

“I think it’s important to do it publicly, helps us, as their educators and parents to hold their feet to the fire and make sure they will follow through with that, it’s our goal to help students become college and career-ready,” Keeton said.

Prewett is one of three career coaches in the district, thanks to a partnership with Three Rivers.

Students said they appreciate her recognition and dedication.

“It’s important to have career coaches like Mrs. Prewett to help find out what you want to do in life, she helped me with job shadowing and once I did that I realized I wanted to go into nursing,” said Jaylen Franks, who is heading to ICC.

“They can lead you in the right direction, even if you’re not sure, they can help you decide what career to go into and what path to take for your life,” said Lexi Miller, who is ICC bound.

“You don’t start thinking about it till you’re a senior and fixing to graduate and I think Mrs. Prewett has made everything a thousand times easier,” said Chloe Mills, who is heading for Vaughn’s Beauty College.

While this may have been the first “Decision Day” ceremony for Monroe County schools, it won’t be the last. Plans call for expanding the career coach program throughout the district.

