Have fun and be safe on the water

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Memorial Day is the unofficial start to Summer.

And for many, Summer means getting out on the water.

With the weather warming up, area boaters have been headed to the lakes and river to beat the heat.

Over the long weekend, many took advantage of Memorial Day to get a little extra time on the water.

But they’re not forgetting the reason for the holiday.

“Today especially is memorial to me, because I am a veteran from here in Columbus and a combat veteran from Iraq. I just like to get out here and enjoy my time, because of my brothers and sisters that never got home to enjoy this time.”

The Corps of Engineers and Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks remind everyone to wear a life jacket and don’t drink and boat.