TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A local sheet metal fabricator announces a $3 million investment, bringing jobs to Tupelo.

Hawkeye Industries looks to create 10 jobs with the new expansion.

Construction began in April and now complete, with production ready to begin soon.

Hawkeye Tupelo initially started production in 1995. With the expansion they’ll now employ around 40 workers.