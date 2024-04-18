HB 1341 allows military families to send children to school of choice

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – A bill on the way to Governor Tate Reeves’ desk will allow military members more flexibility with school choices for their kids.

House Bill 1341 would allow the children of active members of the United States Armed Forces to go to the school district and campus they choose in that district.

There is not a residency requirement in this legislation.

The child can only transfer one time each academic year.

A school district can deny the request due to a lack of capacity. Schools do not have to provide transportation.

This bill was pushed by a number of supporters of Columbus Air Force Base, including the Base Community Council.

