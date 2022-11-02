HCA sponsors Christmas ornament contest for tree at Governor’s mansion

CHICKASAW COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – In Houston, judges are deciding which Christmas ornament will represent the town on the Christmas tree at the Governor’s mansion.

The Houston Council of the Arts is looking over more than 200 ornaments submitted by people in the community, including art students at the high school.

It is part of a statewide effort spearheaded by First Lady Elee Reeves. This year’s theme for “Christmas at the Mansion” is “Mississippi Hometown Christmas.”

Mississippians are asked to create and donate ornaments that represent the distinctive history, culture, or story of their town, city, or region.

The Houston Council of the Arts sponsored a Christmas ornament contest for Christmas at the Mansion.

“There are so many different options , I don’t know how we will pick a favorite. But we are so proud everyone got involved in the arts and to represent something special about Houston because it is such a special place,” said Kirbi Dendy, Houston Council of the Arts.

The winning artist will get to go to the candlelight tour at the Governor’s Mansion in December and the ornament will be on the tree in the Governor’s Mansion. Other ornaments will be displayed on the Christmas tree at the Bank of Okolona in Houston.

