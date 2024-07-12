Head of Winston County correctional facility arrested

Nakita Carter was the head of security at the Winston-Choctaw Regional Correctional Facility. Now, she's facing 12 charges of furnishing contraband to a prisoner.

WINSTON COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The tables turn on the head of security at the Winston Choctaw Regional Correctional Facility after having her mugshot taken.

She’s accused of giving an inmate a meal and drugs to smoke at the jail.

Sheriff Mike Perkins says he’s ready to tackle the problem of drugs and other contraband in the Winston-Choctaw Correctional Facility, including those people bringing the drugs inside the jail.

He’s also hoping to recruit others to help him.

“We have video evidence of her letting a state inmate use her cell phone, which is against the law, 8 times,” Perkins said. “Letting the inmate smoke marijuana, 3 times outside the facility. And one count of bringing outside food to this inmate. We know the inmate and the suspect in this had a close relationship, but we have not proven yet that there was a sexual relationship.”

Winston County Sheriff Mike Perkins says Carter admitted to the accusations.

“Each one of those counts carries 3 years maximum, so she’s looking at a total of 36 years on maximum sentence, ” Perkins said.

The Mississippi Department of Corrections is assisting in the case.

The inmate, James Robinson, is charged with 12 counts of possession of contraband.

He’s been moved to an undisclosed jail.

Perkins says there is a drug problem in the jail and he will fix the problem.

“Our job is to make sure those state inmates, county inmates are safe, and we are really cracking down on the drugs being brought in,” Perkins said. “We’ve had a lot of drugs we’ve confiscated and we couldn’t charge anybody because we didn’t know who, what, when, where, but this a new day at the facility and we are gonna start cracking down on all the contraband coming into our jail.”

Until the investigation is complete, the warden has been placed on administrative leave with pay.

“It was brought to his attention a long time ago about things going on that I thought weren’t right, and they haven’t been corrected,” Perkins said.

Perkins knows being a correctional officer is a tough job. However, he still wants people there who can make honest decisions.

“Professionalism is not cussing and acting crazy among inmates, cause the inmates that are in there are humans, and we’re gonna treat them like humans,” Perkins said. “We will respect them as long as we get respect. I hold my guards to the highest respect, and they must be professional in every sense of the word. That’s what our goal is, and that’s where we’re gonna go.”

The sheriff says his goal is to get the right people and make them proud of what they do.

“We’re looking for honest people, people who want to do a good job for themselves their family, and help the county out by doing what’s right,” Perkins said. ” I want to make them proud to say ‘I’m a guard at Winston County Correctional Facility.'”

Carter’s bond was set at $60,000.

