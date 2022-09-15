Heading back to the 90s

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI)- This week, temperatures are gradually warming up through the 80s. With light cloud coverage, the temperatures are expected to reach the 90s beginning of next week.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny to sunny skies continue today. Temperatures remain in the mid to upper 80s.

THURSDAY NIGHT: As moisture begins moving back into the air, overnight low temperatures are not going to drop as far. Tonight’s temperatures fall into the low to mid 60s.

FRIDAY: It is going to be a bit of a repeat type of day for Friday. Temperatures in the 80s, low temperatures in the mid 60s. Luckily for anyone heading to high school football games, there are no showers expected this Friday.

THE WEEKEND: Rain chances continue at 0%. The temperatures will continue warming into the upper 80s, potentially creeping into the lower 90s.

NEXT WEEK: The first half of next week is looking hot! Temperatures are expected to head into the low to mid 90s. Let’s make sure to stay hydrated and take breaks indoors when needed.