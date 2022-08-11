Health care officials encourage people to be cautious with rising covid case numbers

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- COVID-19 cases are trending upward again; fortunately, this round doesn’t have as many hospitalizations.

Health care officials say they’ve adjusted to the new norm and are doing what they can to help keep numbers low.

The staff at Allegro Plaza in Columbus saw numbers decline in June 2022, but in July 2022 they started to climb again, and with students starting school they expect to see more folks walking through the door to get tested.

“Remember the basic symptoms and be responsible for testing yourself there are so many options and places to get tested now and it’s symptoms like GI we’ve seen some vomiting and diarrhea, sore throat is a big one that’s hard to tell if it’s covid or strep and headache,” said plaza president Amy Bogue.

The Mississippi State Department of Health offers a COVID-19 update where you can see how your county ranks with COVID-19 cases. Lowndes County is at a medium level.

Allegro Plaza president Amy Bogue says that people may have symptoms of COVID but the test may not show that, so she encourages people to be cautious.

“Wear a mask or just be aware we are still using the six feet for good practice so if they think that they could be, maybe have a false negative or it was too early to pick up on the test then just be aware of your surroundings and who you’re with,” said Bogue.

There is some good news – even with this latest rise, hospitalizations are relatively low.

Bogue says that since the beginning of the covid 19 pandemic they’ve learned much more about what they’re working with. Putting up testing centers isn’t a top priority.. but she feels that the health department will have a backup plan just in case.

“We’ll look at the data and see. I don’t know if it would be like during covid with the national guard on that kind of level but I’m sure with the health department they’re working on a plan b if we do hit a serious spike,” said Bogue.

