Health expert explains how to stay healthy during the holidays

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)-Thanksgiving and Christmas are slowly approaching, and everyone is excited to spend time with family and friends, but there are a couple of things you should keep in mind to stay safe and healthy.

” If you are sick, be cognitive of that and kind, and maybe either choose to stay home, or stay distant. Hand washing is so important, if everybody after their crowds and before they eat can wash their hands and even when they leave everybody should wash their hands,” said Amy Bogue, President of the Allegro Family Clinic. “Be careful not to drink after each other right now. ”

President of Allegro Family Clinic Amy Bogue said during the holidays, people tend to take less precautions because they feel more comfortable with family, but those extra steps are important.

“It just gives that barrier,” said Bogue. “It goes back to that sneezing probably the biggest thing that helps prevent spread; you can always use your elbow.”

Itawamba Community College student Mathaius Mallard and Louisville Resident Brandi Hopkins said they know large crowds usually increases the risk of spreading viruses, such as Covid and the Flu, but they try to be prepared.

“With holidays coming up, it’s going to be plenty of time spent with my family, I really just try to make sure to wash my hands and keep a pack of hand sanitizer with me everywhere,” said Mallard. “I have hand sanitizer in my car and my room everywhere I go. Always wash my hands wherever I go and watch who you be around, the more people you be around the more prone you are to become sick. ”

“Most importantly, I wash my hands, if I have to cough or sneeze, I wear a mask,” said Hopkins. “I also cough and sneeze into forearm and sanitize my hands in between washes.”

Bogue also said wearing a mask when indoors, is another way to keep those bugs from spreading.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X