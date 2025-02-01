Health experts explain how you can stay healthy during flu season

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) “Currently, Lowndes County is second in the country as far as the severity of the flu outbreak,” said Chris Bonner, Owner of Chris’ Pharmacy.

The Flu typically peaks from January through March when it’s cold. Mississippi is currently experiencing heightened activity.

“The flu is pretty dangerous, especially in our elderly population and those over 65,” said Anabacallao-Cummings, Family Nurse Practitioner. “That is because they have a lot of chronic health issues, and obviously, their immune systems are not as great as ours.”

But it is not just the elderly who are affected by the bug. Chris Bonner of Chris’ Pharmacy said there are symptoms to look for.

“Body aches, fever, and coughing,” said Bonner. “When you have the flu, you know that you have the flu.”

There are also some ways you can fight off those bugs if you do catch the flu or any other viruses.

“You can do vitamins, and cold medications if you are coughing or having a fever,” said Cummings. “You can also go to your doctor and get Tamiflu, and that will help lessen the symptoms.”

“Staying home and quarantining when you are sick goes a long way,” said Bonner. “The mask does work for the flu, a lot of people do not like them, but they are effective.”

Bonner also said the flu shot may not be a guarantee that you won’t catch the flu, but it does play a big role.

“I am a huge proponent of flu vaccines,” said Bonner. “They are effective, and they are not foolproof, but they certainly do decrease the flu rates that we see.”

The flu shot usually takes about two weeks to provide immunity, and although the flu is more common in the winter, it can be caught year-round.

