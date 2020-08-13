Health Experts Say Rare Heart Condition Maybe Linked To COVID-19

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- Kicked back in his recliner watching television, this has become the new normal for DeCarlous Hill.

“I can’t do any walking, can’t do any lifting, I can’t move anything around, nothing but picking up a remote to the TV and just relaxing myself,” said Hill, Starkville resident.

- Advertisement -

This is his daily routine after he was recently diagnosed with Myocarditis, a rare heart condition.

“I was in shock because all of my life whenever I go to the doctor, I’ve never had a heart problem, and being that I’m young and them saying my heart is only functioning at 25%, it was a shocker to me,” said Hill.

Myocarditis is inflammation of the heart muscle and is caused by a viral infection, such as COVID-19.

Hill said his condition stemmed from his bout with the coronavirus.

“After I overcame corona, I thought I was doing good,” the Starkville man explained. “I was going to work every day and doing what I need to do around the house, just a normal day, then July 22nd changed everything.”

That’s when the 39-year-old found out just what he was up against.

Hill said the aftereffects of the coronavirus have taken a toll on his body.

He now as to wear a life vest for three months until his heart is back functioning normally.

“If my heart goes lower than what it needs to be, if it’s not functioning right, it’ll shock me and lay me out, then we will have to get me rushed to the emergency room,” Hill explained.

ESPN reports myocarditis has been found in at least five Big Ten conference athletes, along with athletes in other conferences.

This is now becoming a big concern in whether athletes should play this fall.

The Big Ten and PAC-12 have postponed their football seasons this fall.

It’s decision Hill said he’s in favor of. A decision he believes will save lives and bring more attention to this condition.

“It’s real, I am a living testimony it is real,” Hill expressed. “To the ones they do have it, continue doing whatever the doctors are having you do, and just take it a day at a time.”

Along with being monitored with his life jacket, Hill is also on a low sodium no salt diet to help treat this condition.

If Hill’s heart is back functioning normally again within the next three months, which is in the 50 to 55 percent range, he said he’ll no longer have to wear his life vest.

Click on the link to find out more information about myocarditis.